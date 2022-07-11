One man stabbed in Centretown West Sunday night

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing late Sunday night in Centretown West.

Two Ottawa bylaw officers on patrol near Bluesfest came across an individual suffering from a penetrating wound on Rochester Street, city bylaw director Roger Chapman said in a statement Monday.

"The officers immediately requested the assistance of police and paramedics," he said. "One officer conducted crowd control while the other provided first aid until the arrival of the Paramedic Service."

Police said they were called to Rochester Street for an assault and found that one man had been stabbed.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to hospital.

The accused is due in court Monday.

