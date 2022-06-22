One man stabbed near Yonge and Bloor: police

One man is in stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed at the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets late on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the intersection sometime before 11:29 p.m. Tuesday for reports a man had been stabbed.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man suffering from a stabbing injury.

He was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition.

Police say they arrested a suspect near the scene.

It is not known what charges they will face.