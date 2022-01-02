One man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police investigating in Sparta, Ont.

Elgin County OPP have shut down North Street in Sparta, Ont. for an active investigation.

Neighbours say they heard what sounded like gun shots just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, and then a car speeding off.

A short time later, Centennial Road between Southdale Line and John Wise Line in Central Elgin, about 11 km away, was closed by OPP.

Firefighters along with OPP cruisers and an abandoned car with its four-way flashers on were parked.

EMS arrived and took a man from the car to LHSC with Central Elgin fire fighters accompanying.

Firefighters tell CTV News the man had a wound to the chest and was in life-threatening condition.

His is condition is unknown at this time.

Late Saturday night, OPP stated the area around North Street in Sparta was an “active scene” and not safe for residents to walk back to their home on that street.

Another neighbour said multiple people were arrested on North Street, but Police have not confirmed.

OPP say they will have more information later Sunday.