One man, two women face charges following armed bank robberies in Kings County

A man and two women are facing charges following two armed bank robberies in Nova Scotia's Kings County.

On May 5 around 1:10 p.m., RCMP responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at a bank on Commercial Street in Berwick, N.S.

According to an RCMP news release, when officers arrived, they learned a man brandishing a hammer had entered the bank and demanded cash from the employee.

The man was given a sum of money and ran away, say police. No one was injured and the suspect was not found.

On May 11 around 3:30 p.m., RCMP responded to another 911 call of an armed robbery at a bank on Central Avenue in Greenwood, N.S.

RCMP say when officers arrived they learned a man had entered the bank brandishing a knife and demanded cash from an employee.

The man was handed a sum of money before fleeing in a red vehicle, say police.

A description of the man was provided by bank employees and no injuries were reported.

Later on, an RCMP officer saw a vehicle matching the description at a home on Kenwood Avenue in Greenwood.

While confirming the license plate number, a man came outside and spoke to the officer. Police say the man was identified as being involved in the robbery and was arrested.

Following the man’s arrest, a woman came out of the home and RCMP realized she was wanted on a separate arrest warrant.

The woman was arrested and the pair were taken to the Kings District West Detachment in Kingston and were held in custody overnight.

With help from Digby County RCMP, a second woman was arrested at a home in Tiverton, N.S., in connection with the bank robbery in Berwick on May 5, say police.

The woman was taken to the Kings District West Detachment in Kingston and was held in custody overnight.

Ryan Taylor Wilband, 42, of Greenwood, has been charged with the following:

robbery (2 counts)

disguise with intent (2 counts)

theft over $5,000 (2 counts)

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (2 counts)

breach of probation (3 counts)

Raylene Rose Mahaney, 28, of Greenwood, has been charged with the following:

robbery

disguise with intent

theft over $5,000

Desiree Jerrica Dawn Smith, 30, of Greenwood, who was the subject of an arrest warrant, has also been charged with the following:

failure to comply with conditions.

All three were set to appear in Kentville Provincial Court Thursday.

"Through hard work, perseverance and tenacity, our investigators were able to locate the persons responsible for these armed robberies and take them safely into custody," says Insp. Kurt Kamotzki, the Officer in Charge of Kings District RCMP.