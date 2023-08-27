'One margarita, two margarita': London, Ont. Taco Fest a big success

Sunday is the last day of London’s Taco Fest, and organizers said this year was a huge success.

“We’re celebrating the love of tacos. This is the sixth edition of the London Taco Fest, so we have many vendors here. We have authentic tacos, we have fusion tacos, we have churros, we have a lot of desserts here – we have competitions going on,” said organizer Pablo Tovar.

London showed up for a cultural celebration of one of Mexico’s most famous dishes, plus other delicious local eats, margaritas and music.

Taco Fest also had a lucha libre show, mariachi, Taco Fest beer, and a taco and hot sauce contest.

If you’re looking for something to do Sunday night, the event runs until 9 p.m. at Covent Garden Market's Rotary Square, located at 130 King St.