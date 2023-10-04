One more day of summer-like temperatures
Another summer-like day is on the way for Windsor-Essex before cooler temperatures and rain moves in for the rest of the week.
The humidex will also be a factor on Wednesday with a daytime high expected to reach 28 C but feeling more like 33 C.
Clouds roll in for the later part of the week with a slight chance of showers every day until Monday.
The average high for this time of year is 18 C with an average low of around 8 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 6 or high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 20.
Thursday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 20.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
