Windsor-Essex can expected one more day of sunshine before more snow hits the region.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 2 Celsius. The day starts off with a wind chill of -13C in the morning. Wind will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

“We’ll see some sunshine, but will it get warmer? Not likely. Cold and staying cold,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

Wednesday night is expected to be clear with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9 C. Wind chill will be -5 in the evening and -14C overnight.

On Thursday, the forecast is cloudy with a high of 2C and a low of 0C with a chance of snow in the evening.

Periods of snow and a high of -4C is predicted for Friday.

The daytime high this time of year is -1C and the low is -8C.