The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the region and one additional death on Wednesday.

WECHU says the person who died was a man in his 70's from long-term care.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 388 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,047 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,397 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

3 cases are outbreak related

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

The health unit says 262 cases are considered active. There are 47 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, two community outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks and one school outbreak.

For the first time in months, there are no outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.