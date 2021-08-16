One more hot one before things cool off: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Producer and Anchor
Blair Farthing
We've got one more above-seasonal day before the temperature drops in Saskatoon.
Monday's day time high should hit 30 degrees, with a mix of sun and cloud. Highs the rest of the work week will be in the more tolerable low-twenties range, with a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 30
Evening: 25
Tuesday - Cloudy
Morning Low: 10
Afternoon High: 20
Wednesday - Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 20
-
