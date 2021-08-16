One more hot one before things cool off: This is your Saskatoon forecast

We've got one more above-seasonal day before the temperature drops in Saskatoon.

Monday's day time high should hit 30 degrees, with a mix of sun and cloud. Highs the rest of the work week will be in the more tolerable low-twenties range, with a chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 30

Evening: 25

Tuesday - Cloudy

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20