One more person in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa; eight new cases

Ottawa Public Health said Thursday that eight more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and there is one more COVID-19 patient in the hospital.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,801 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported Thursday, marking two straight weeks of zero COVID-19 deaths in capital. A total of 593 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

The number of known active cases is above 50 again after reaching a low of 21 active cases earlier this month.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Three more Ontarians have died and 169 more cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, three new cases were reported. Public Health Ontario added one new cases to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's total, the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit's total and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit's total.

No new cases were reported in Hastings Prince Edward or in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 21 to July 27): 3.9 (down from 4.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 21 to July 27): 0.7 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.02 (up from 0.90)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 768,980

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 647,933

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 70 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,240,190

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 51 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 49 active cases on Wednesday. The 51 active cases is the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since July 4.

Ottawa Public Health reported six new resolved cases on Thursday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,157.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

One person is in their 30s and the other person is in their 40s.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,301 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,580 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,242 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,250 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,656 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,333 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,964 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,096 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,040 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on July 27.

A total of 1,996 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the results is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION