One more scorcher before rain starts to fall
Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 33 C in Ottawa on Saturday that, if reached, would surpass the 2004 record at the Ottawa Airport of 30.7 C. The forecast humidex this afternoon is 37.
Just a few clouds are expected Saturday. Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 17 C—about 10 degrees warmer than the typical low for this time of the year.
Clouds move in Sunday bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday’s high is 22 C, with a humidex of 28. Ottawa has seen just under 9 mm of rain so far in May. An open air fire ban remains in effect.
Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Tuesday might also see showers, with a high of 18 C, in line with the seasonal average.
Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.