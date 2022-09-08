One motorcyclist flees, another's bike registered to dead man: Guelph police

Guelph police say they are looking for a motorcyclist who fled from them.

In a separate motorcycle-related incident, Guelph police arrested another rider whose vehicle was registered to a dead man.

According to a Thursday news release, officers were in the area of Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Streeton Aug. 31 when they saw a man get onto a motorcycle.

Police investigation foundthe man was on conditions not to operate a motor vehicle and had his bike's licence plate registered to a dead man.

The 54-year-old Guelph man was found Wednesday and charged with operation while prohibited, breaching an undertaking, and using an unauthorized licence plate.

POLICE LOOKING FOR MOTORCYCLIST

On Tuesday around 10 p.m., an officer was driving north on Gordon Street near College Avenue when they allegedly saw a motorcyclist with no licence plate swerving on the road.

Police say the officer turned on their emergency lights to pull them over, but the motorcyclist accelerated, drove into oncoming traffic, and turned left onto College. Police saythe officer didn't pursue in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.