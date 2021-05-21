One new case of COVID-19 on P.E.I.; 15 active cases remain

Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Friday a person in their 20s that had recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.

The individual is self-isolating and is being followed by public health daily.

"This long weekend, Islanders are reminded to remain vigilant in following public health measures, keeping gatherings small and consistent,” Dr. Heather Morrison, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release Friday.

P.E.I.’s next COVID-19 update will be held on Thursday, May 27.

The province currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 200 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.