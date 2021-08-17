One new COVID-19 death, 10 new cases reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 10 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest death, a man in his 60s, brings the total death toll to 287.

Of the 10 cases reported in Tuesday's updated, nine are linked to the past 24 hours and one is from a previous reporting period. Three of the latest cases were in youth 19 or younger.

Waterloo Region has now confirmed 18,686 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 18,257 resolved infections and 137 active cases.

Hospitalizations dipped by two in the past day, now down to 16. There are currently 10 people receiving treatment in area intensive care units.

Across Waterloo Region, there are four active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Three more infections were identified as variant of concern cases in Tuesday's update, with 4,938 variant cases now confirmed in the region.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,124 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,425 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

270 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Since the pandemic began, health officials in the region have processed 558,192 COVID-19 tests. As of Tuesday, the region's positivity rate is 2.3 per cent and the reproductive rate of the virus is 1.0

Another 1,544 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, bringing the total number of jabs put into arms to 801,963.

More than 84.3 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 76.13 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, health officials logged 348 new COVID-19 cases.

Unvaccinated people continue to make up about 67 per cent of the total new cases detected, despite representing only 28.5 per cent of Ontario’s population

The rolling seven-day average now sits at 472, up from 306 last Tuesday.

With files from CTV Toronto.