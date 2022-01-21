One new COVID-19 death, 126 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death, 209 new COVID-19 cases and 126 hospitalizations on Friday.

One man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 525 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 32,793 confirmed cases of the virus, including 28,705 people who have recovered. The health unit says 3,563 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says there are 126 people are in hospital on Friday, an increase from 125 on Thursday. There are 15 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospitals’ numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 96 people with COVID in hospital on Thursday. WRH says 65 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 37 are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 24 are unvaccinated. There are 11 COVID patients in the ICU – eight are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Friday, there are 13 patients with COVID in hospital. Eleven patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are vaccinated and seven are unvaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

18 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

34 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

0 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

28 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

11 Hospital Units are under COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED