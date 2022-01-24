One new COVID-19 death, 127 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death, 500 new high risk COVID-19 cases and 127 hospitalizations over the last three days.

One man in his 70s from a long-term care or retirement home has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 526 people.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, the health unit says case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and may impact data completeness.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 33,514 confirmed cases of the virus. The health unit says 3,344 cases are currently active.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit says 127 people in hospital with 16 in the ICU on Monday. That’s an increase from 126 on Friday. There are 16 COVID patients in the ICU. WECHU and hospitals’ numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 83 people with COVID in hospital on Sunday. WRH says 48 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 25 are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 21 are unvaccinated. There are 12 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Seven are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Monday, there are 13 patients with COVID in hospital. Seven patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Six COVID patients are unvaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

30 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

11 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

33 Community Outbreaks

14 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

351,218 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

85.1% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose

331,381 WEC residents are fully vaccinated

80.3% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated

171,387 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine.

49.1% of WEC residents 18+ have received a 3rd dose/booster.

.