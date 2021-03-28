One new COVID-19 death, 55 cases added in Manitoba

The province announced one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 934.

The death was a man in his 60s from the Winnipeg area.

The COVID-19 case count stayed relatively low again as 55 cases were announced. There have been 33,922 cases since March 2020.

Of the new cases, 27 are from Winnipeg, 13 are from the Northern Health Region, 10 in the Southern Health Region, three in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and two in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate is 3.9 per cent province-wide and 3.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

Manitoba has 1,179 active cases and 31,809 people have recovered.

There are currently 59 people in hospital that are still infectious with COVID, 11 are in the ICU.

Another 81 people have recovered from COVID but still need care, including 16 in intensive care.

No new variants of concern were identified and the total sits at 123.

On Saturday, 1,923 tests were performed bringing the total to 577,571 since February 2020.