One new COVID-19 death, 79 new cases reported by MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the health unit, it was a man in his 80s, not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

MLHU is also reporting 79 additional lab-confirmed cases and seven ongoing institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

According to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), data on how many staff have tested positive for COVID-19 is currently being validated and will be updated when it’s available.

As of Monday, there were 232 who staff reported testing positive, an increase of 53 since Friday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 54 workers who have tested positive.