One new COVID-19 death in Manitoba, 24 cases added Tuesday
One new death related to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday, bringing Manitoba's death toll to 1,188.
The province also recorded 24 new cases, pushing the total to 58,071.
Manitoba currently has a five-day test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent and 565 active cases
There are 67 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those cases, 17 are active, three of which are in the ICU.
There are 13 intensive care COVID patients.
On Monday, the province completed 1,183 COVID-19 tests, meaning 899,058 have been performed since February 2020.
On the variant of concern front, there have 16,940 variant cases, and 339 of 565 active cases are variants.
There have been 191 deaths linked to variants of concern.
Manitoba has had 8,517 unspecified cases, 7,204 Alpha cases, 857 Delta cases, 73 Beta cases, 240 Gamma cases, and five Delta Plus cases, two of which are new.
-
-
Langford seeks artists, vendors, food trucks for new community hubThe City of Langford is looking for artists, retailers and food trucks to help fill out its "Station Avenue revitalization project."
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after vehicle crashes into bus shelter in EtobicokeA pedestrian is fighting for his life after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and fled the scene, Toronto police say.
-
One case of COVID-19 in P.E.I.; Eight cases remainThere is one new case of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island, a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada.
-
'Upcoming Warriors' arrive in North BayA group of residential school survivors and their supporters, called the 'Upcoming Warriors,' are walking from Timmins to Ottawa.
-
Coquihalla Hwy. reopened but drivers told 'no stopping' due to wildfiresDays after a raging wildfire forced the closure of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the busy route has reopened – with some conditions.
-
Manitoba increasing juror pay and diversityThe Manitoba government has proclaimed legislation that will increase pay for jurors and allow more people to serve on a jury.
-
Spencerville Museum shows off community creativity during pandemic in new exhibitA new exhibit at the Spencerville Mill and Museum takes a look back over the course of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing items and pictures donated by the community.
-
Regina man dead after rollover near Kamsack: RCMPA Regina man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near Kamsack on Aug. 12.