One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as province records most cases in nearly two months

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the province reports its highest number of infections in almost two months.

With the new death, 614 Ottawa residents have died from the virus. Ottawa Public Health reported 48 new cases on Thursday.

The number of active cases (376) and hospitalizations (20) are slightly down.

The 711 new cases in Ontario are the most since Sept 24. Ontario also recorded five new deaths from the virus.

Ottawa had 36 new cases on Wednesday and 34 on Tuesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 597, up from 532 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 10 to Nov. 16): 28.4 (up from 28.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 10 to Nov. 16): 2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1 (up from 0.99)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 278 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 206 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 129 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 112 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 837,637 (+702)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 808,258 (+1,201)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent (+1 per cent)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 376 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 380 on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 51 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,549.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 20 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 22 on Wednesday.

There isone patient with COVID-19 in the ICU, down from two. That person is in their 90s.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 3

60-69: 4

70-79: 4

80-89: 5

90+: 4 (1 in ICU)

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (2,996 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,209 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (7,016 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,832 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (4,134 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,603 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,130 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,171 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (896 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (549 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 998

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,083

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 118

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,613 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,360 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 37 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5)

Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 5)

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9)

Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: