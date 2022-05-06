One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Friday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa heading into the weekend.

Meantime, the number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection continues to drop.

As of Friday, there are 22 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 26 on Thursday. There are three people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 80 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients

Montfort Hospital: 26 patients

CHEO: Three patients

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 109 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of known active cases continues to drop. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,188 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 784 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 17 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,662 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 210 in the ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 28 to May 4): 79.8 (down from 83.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 5): 10.43 per cent

Known active cases: 1,243 (-88)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated April 25.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 32 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 72 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

26 retirement homes

10 hospital units

9 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.