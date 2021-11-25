One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Thursday

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, the city's public health unit reported Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 13 deaths from COVID-19 this month. That makes November the deadliest month for COVID in the capital since June, when 14 deaths were recorded.

A total of 617 Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19.

OPH reported 42 new infections on Thursday. It’s the city’s highest case count since Sunday, when Ottawa Public Health recorded 55 new cases of the virus.

There were 32 new cases on Wednesday and 31 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases is holding steady just above 300. There are 13 patients in hospital with COVID-19, none of whom are in the ICU.

Provincewide, Ontario health officials reported 748 new cases, a significant increase from the 591 reported Wednesday.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 692, up from 625 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 16 to Nov. 22): 23.0 (down from 24.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 17 to Nov. 23): 1.6 per cent (down from 1.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.82 (up from 0.74)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 257 Ontario residents in hospital with COVID-19, 212 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Forty-five are fully vaccinated.

There are 137 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19. Of those, 127 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. Ten patients are considered fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,873 (+474)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 810,596 (+883)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 304 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, up from 303 on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 40 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,869.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 13 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 14 on Wednesday.

There are zero patients in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 5

80-89: 2

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (3,066 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,246 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (7,050 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,864 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (4,159 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,627 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,145 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,180 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (900 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,086

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,176

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 120

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,403 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday. A total of 3,763 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 23 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 24 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 35 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: