One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Thursday

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the number of hospitalizations in the city holds steady.

The health unit's daily snapshot report shows 59 Ottawans in hospital because of COVID-19, with eight in the ICU. That's two fewer hospitalizations than on Wednesday, and no change in the number of ICU patients.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital.

Local hospitals are reporting higher numbers of patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. These figures include patients who are in the hospital for reasons other than COVID-19 but who have tested positive.

OPH reported 532 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 tests. Due to the limited scope of testing, officials caution that this figure is likely an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project has been showing a steady rise in the viral signal since the start of the year, but there are signs the viral signal may have peaked and is levelling off. The current data shows a slight decline since Jan. 5.

To date, OPH has recorded 51,845 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 638 COVID-19 related deaths. Another 1,289 previously confirmed cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases to just over 6,350.

Across Ontario, there are now 3,630 people with COVID-19, up from 3,448 on Wednesday, and at least 500 patients in the ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 4 to Jan. 10): 422.3 (down from 437.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 5 to Jan. 11): 32.0 per cent (down from 32.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.87

Known active cases: 6,352 (-758)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 57 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday who are being treated for an active COVID-19 infection, down from 59 on Wednesday.

There are eight people in the ICU, unchanged from Wednesday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 2

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 8 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 16 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 14 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 899,678 (+1,259)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 829,433 (+1,733)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 437,634 (+18,410)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 55 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 33 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 20 in hospital, 11 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais: 109 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

21 long-term care homes

39 retirement homes

27 hospital units

51 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

1 elementary school

1 daycare

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2, 2022.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.