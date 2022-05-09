One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa over the weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.

To date, 785 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

In its Monday update, OPH also included a slight increase in the number of residents hospitalized because of an active case of COVID-19.

There are 26 residents of Ottawa in hospital with an active infection, up from 22 on Friday. There are five people in intensive care, up from three.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 64 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 19 patients

Montfort Hospital: 26 patients (as of May 6)

CHEO: Seven patients

OPH reported 121 lab-confirmed new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The number of known active cases continues to drop. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,309 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The COVID-19 wastewater signal has been on a steady decline since peaking in April. The latest data show a seven-day mean viral signal at about the same level as early April.

Ontario health officials report 1,213 Ontarians in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, including 201 in intensive care. No new deaths were reported provincewide on Monday, though 34 deaths were reported over the weekend.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 1 to 7): 73 (down from 79.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 6): 15.27 per cent

Known active cases: 1,182 (-61)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 9.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,185

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,294

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 574,907

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 32 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 71 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

27 retirement homes

11 hospital units

11 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.