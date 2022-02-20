One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Sunday, hospitalizations steady

Ottawa Public Health is reporting another death related to COVID-19 in Ottawa and one additional person in hospital.

OPH says 748 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 11 residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active infection of COVID-19, up slightly from Saturday. ICU admissions remain stable, with two reported cases.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients (6 in the ICU)

OPH reported 138 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of cases is considered an underestimate of the true number of cases due to restrictions on testing. The number of known active cases remains below 1,000, but rose slightly on Sunday due to a lower number of resolved cases.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since before Christmas.

Ontario health officials reported 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 province-wide. There are 1,056 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 324 in ICU, although not all hospitals provide data on weekends.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 12 to Feb. 18): 107.6 (up from 106.9)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 11 to Feb. 17): 10.6 per cent (up from 10.2 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.99

Known active cases: 943 (+2)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Eleven residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Sunday, up from 10 on Saturday.

There are two people in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 5 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 1

70-79: 3

80-89: 0

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,301 (+320)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 868,551 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 532,570 (+1,384)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 39 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

4 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.