One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Tuesday as hospitalizations dip

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa on Tuesday as hospitalizations from the virus decreased.

The one new death brings the COVID-19 death toll among Ottawa residents to 751.

There are 10 residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active case of COVID-19. That's down from 13 on Monday. All patients are at least 50 years old and ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients, according to the health unit.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Tuesday:

CHEO: One patient

Montfort Hospital: Seven patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Eight patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 20 patients

OPH reported 89 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing.

The viral signal detected by Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project has held steady the past several weeks at a level last seen in late December.

Provincewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased, but ICU admissions are under 250 for the third straight day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 28 to March 6): 71.5 (up from 70.8)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 28 to March 6): 13.9 per cent (up from 12 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.92

Known active cases: 862 (-13)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ten Ottawa residents are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, down from 13 on Monday. No one is in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 3

60-69: 3

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,500 (+139)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 873,442 (+641)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 553,649 (1,965)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Sunday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Sunday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 4 in ICU (as of Monday)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

6 long-term care homes

2 retirement homes

1 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.