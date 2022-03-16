One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health says one more person has died in Ottawa because of COVID-19.

To date, 755 residents of the city have died after contracting COVID-19.

The health unit also reported a slight increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday. There are 11 residents in hospital fighting an active infection of COVID-19, up from 10. Two people are in intensive care, up from one.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 16 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients

Montfort Hospital: 5 patients

CHEO: 2 patients

OPH reported 126 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the general public because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

The latest data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show an upturn in the viral signal at the end of the second week of March.

The Ontario government reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There are 649 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, including 204 in intensive care. That's down from 688 hospitalizations and 220 ICU admissions Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 8 to 14): 62.5 (down from 68.7)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 9 to 15): 12.9 per cent (down from 13.9 per cent)

Known active cases: 733 (-1)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,863

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 874,689

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 557,037

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

4 long-term care homes

2 retirement homes

2 hospital units

1 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.