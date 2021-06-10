One new COVID-19 death in Windsor-Essex as new cases drop to single-digits

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.

WECHU says a man in his 60s has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 433 people.

The health unit says there are 132 active cases, 65 are considered a Variant of Concern. There are 15 people with the virus in the hospital.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

3 cases are community acquired

2 cases are still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

4 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: