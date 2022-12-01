One new COVID-19 death reported, cases and hospitalizations up in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia has recorded one new death due to COVID-19 in its latest reporting period. The province is also reporting 14 new COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods in its weekly report Thursday.

To date, the province has reported 657 deaths related to the virus.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Nov. 22 to Nov. 28.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions jumped from 31 to 43 in this week’s report.

According to Nova Scotia Health, as of Thursday, 38 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals due to COVID-19 – an increase of six patients since the province's last update.

Six of those patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 74.

There are another 135 people also in hospital, who were admitted for something other than COVID-19, but have tested positive for the virus.

There are another 76 patients in hospital who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted.

There were 129 Nova Scotia Health employees off work on Thursday. They tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 544 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 515 cases reported in its last weekly update.

VACCINATION

To date, 82 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.3 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.