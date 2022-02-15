One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa as ICU admissions drop

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the capital and a drop in overall hospitalization figures.

Since the start of the pandemic, 737 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated because of an active infection of COVID-19 has dropped to 23, according to OPH data, including one person in intensive care, down from four.

Hospitalization figures have been dropping steadily in February after spiking in January during the peak of the Omicron variant wave. According to the most recent data by OPH, there were 139 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Jan. 16. The peak for ICU admissions came three days later with 21 people in intensive care.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital on Tuesday:

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 50 patients

OPH reported 153 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, based on testing, which remains restricted to select groups. To date, OPH has recorded 60,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents of Ottawa.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since mid-December.

Ontario health officials reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in the province. There are 1,550 people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including 384 in intensive care. The number of patients in hospitals in Ontario has been dropping steadily in the past few weeks.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 7 to Feb. 113): 106.7 (up from 106.3)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 7 to Feb. 13): 10.6 per cent (down from 11.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.72

Known active cases: 1,124 (-136)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twenty-three residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, down from 29 on Monday.

There is one person in the ICU, down from four.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 3

60-69: 5

70-79: 6

80-89: 6 (1 in ICU)

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,635 (+448)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 865,807 (+2,632)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 529,737 (+2,191)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Monday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Monday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Monday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 6 in ICU (As of Monday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 4 in ICU (As of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 62 in hospital, 5 in ICU (As of Monday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

9 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

13 hospital units

3 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.