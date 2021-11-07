One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

To date, OPH has reported 31,092 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. A man 90 years of age or older has died, according to OPH data, bringing the city's pandemic death toll to 605 residents.

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 is on the rise, with 272 reported on Sunday. Active cases were below 200 at the start of November. The number of people with active COVID-19 cases in hospital is also increasing, but local ICUs remain free of active cases.

The seven-day average is 32.7 cases per day, up from 22.7 one week ago. Four weeks ago, the seven-day average was 38.9 cases per day,

Across the province, health officials confirmed 636 new infections, marking the third straight day of case counts above 500. The last time Ontario saw more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in a day was on Oct. 9.

Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 367 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, half of which were in the Kingston area. Public Health Ontario reported 17 new cases in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and six cases each in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Hastings Prince Edward, and Leeds, Grenville & Lanark. There were no new cases reported in Renfrew County on Sunday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 30 to Nov. 5): 21.5 (up from 18.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 29 to Nov. 4): 1.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.17 (up from 1.03)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 636 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario on Sunday, 325 are in individuals who are unvaccinated, 15 are in people who are partially vaccinated and 48 are in those whose status is unknown. There are 248 cases among the more than 11 million people in Ontario who are fully vaccinated. This means the rate of infection for fully vaccinated individuals is 2.27 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a rate of 9.95 cases per 100,000 people who are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 834,179

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 801,749

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 272 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 253 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,215.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from 14 on Saturday. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in Ottawa area ICUs.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 6

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,913 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (4,149 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new case (6,936 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,767 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (4,086 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,560 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,099 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,156 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (884 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (539 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 884 (+14)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,921

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 111

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Six new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Six new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Six new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace - Corporate/Office: One outbreak NEW

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Nine elementary schools, one secondary school, one child care centre)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

Barrhaven Public School (Oct. 3)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pins (Nov. 1)

Immaculata High School (Nov. 1)

Connaught Public School (Nov. 2)

Convent Glen Elementary School (Nov, 5) NEW

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: