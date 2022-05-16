One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa over the weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a single COVID-19 death in the city over the weekend.

In its Monday update, the health unit says 794 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

However, hospitalization numbers continue their decline. The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 dropped to 17 on Monday from 22 on Friday. There are no residents of Ottawa in ICU because of an active case of COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 41 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 16 patients (As of May 12)

Montfort Hospital: 15 patients

CHEO: Four patients

OPH reported 119 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,762 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 794 deaths.

The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater continues to decline, with some of the lowest daily signals detected since March. The seven-day mean viral signal is at its lowest level since March 28.

Ontario health officials reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. There are at least 1,122 people in hospital with COVID-19 Monday, including 159 patients in intensive care, however some Ontario hospitals don’t report on weekends, meaning a full snapshot of hospitalizations won’t be available until Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 8 to 14): 47.7 (down from 60.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 5): 11 per cent

Known active cases: 815 (-128)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 16.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525 (+340)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837 (+543)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065 (+1,158)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

14 retirement homes

8 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.