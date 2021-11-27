One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says 45 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

To date, OPH has reported 31,882 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. Saturday's reported death, a man in his 80s, brings the pandemic's death toll in Ottawa to 618 residents.

The number of known active cases fell slightly on Saturday, as did the number of COVID-19 patients on local hospitals. ICUs remained free of COVID-19 patients for a fourth straight day.

Ottawa's seven-day average for new cases is 37.1, down from 39.7 one week ago, but up from 22.0 four weeks ago.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 854 cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 580 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25): 25.1 (up from 23.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 19 to Nov. 25): 1.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06 (up from 0.99)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

The seven-day average of new infections in Ontario is 10.81 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 2.71 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated residents.

More than 11.2 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the cases reported Saturday, 451 are in unvaccinated individuals, 349 involve fully vaccinated people, 23 are in partially vaccinated individuals, and the remaining 31 were found in those whose vaccination status is unknown.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 246.5 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 67.6 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people during the period of Oct. 16 to Nov. 19.

More than 812,000 residents of Ottawa are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 26.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 839,875

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 812,414

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 310 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 318 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 52 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,954.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from 12 on Friday.

There are zero patients in ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 2

80-89: 2

90+: 2

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (3,091 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,258 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (7,058 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,877 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (4,174 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,636 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,151 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,183 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (901 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,137

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,228

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 121

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,184 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 3,937 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 30 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Five new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Carlington Recreation Centre - Licenced Childcare Centre (Nov. 17) Wee Watch - Licenced home childcare - Kanata (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) Chesterton Academy (Nov. 21) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 21) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (Nov. 21) Pinecrest Public School (Nov. 21) Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22) Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22) Chapel Hill Catholic School (Nov. 23) École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) Inuuqutigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25) Notre Dame High School (Nov. 25)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: