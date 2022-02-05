One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Saturday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one more person has died due to COVID-19 in the city.

To date, OPH has reported 709 resident deaths linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The number of residents being treated in local hospitals because of an active COVID-19 infection rose slightly to 66 after hitting a 2022 low of 65 on Friday.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 37 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 117 patients

OPH reported another 172 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, which is an undercount of the true level of infection in the city because of testing restrictions. OPH has reported a total of 59,267 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11, 2020.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows the viral signal has held steady at pre-2022 levels in the first few days of February after dropping through the latter half of January.

The number of hospitalizations reported across Ontario is on the decline. The province said 2,493 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 as of Saturday. On Friday, there were more than 2,600 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Ontario. There are 501 people in intensive care, down from 517.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3): 149.1 (down from 156.2)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3): 13.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.86

Known active cases: 2,066 (-102)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 66 people in Ottawa hospitals on Saturday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 65 on Friday, but down from 75 on Thursday.

There are 12 people in the ICU, up from nine on Friday.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 0

50-59: 5 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 14 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 16

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 909,696 (+627)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 856,042 (+2,663)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 519,460 (+2,372)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 35 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 54 in hospital, 9 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

19 long-term care homes

29 retirement homes

31 hospital units

21 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.