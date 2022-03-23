One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.

A total of 760 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa remain stable, dropping slightly on Wednesday. OPH reports seven residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection, with one in the ICU.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 14 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: Five patients

OPH reported 93 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday and another drop in known active cases. These figures are based on testing, which remains restricted by the province to select high-priority populations, and are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the city.

The local wastewater monitoring project is showing an increase in the viral signal since a decline in early March. A rise in the wastewater signal typically precedes an increase in cases hospitalizations.

“I would take the data showing that there's an increase in wastewater a signal as an indication that increased transmission in the city and relative to the previous peak, we can use that data to determine whether or not we should be concerned about going into public space without masks, or if you're an immunocompromised individual. You may want to think about limiting your social context bit more,” said Tyson Graber, associate scientist at the CHEO Research Institute.“So, I think we can use this wastewater data to make a judgment call of whether or not we should be masking more. Whether or not we should be not going to those public spaces as much as we were before.”

Across Ontario, health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths. There are currently 611 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 patients in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 15 to 21): 54.3 (down from 57.6)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 16 to 22): 18 per cent (up from 17.5 per cent)

Known active cases: 775 (-2)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,429 (+566)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,057 (+1,368)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 560,671 (+3,634)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

3 long-term care homes

6 retirement homes

3 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.