One new COVID-19 death, three new hospitalizations in Ottawa

One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa and three more have been hospitalized with the virus, Ottawa Public Health reported Monday.

The health unit also reported 968 new cases on Monday, but with limited PCR testing available in Ontario, the numbers are likely an undercount.

The number of active cases in Ottawa increased to nearly 9,000, and the city's positivity rate is above 36 per cent.

There are 24 people in hospital with COVID-19, including four in intensive care.

Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll is now 624.

There are about 622 COVID-19 cases per every 100,000 residents in the city. The city continues to distribute thousands of booster doses each day. As of Monday, 283,503 third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ottawa.

Provincewide, officials recorded more than 13,500 new infections.

Premier Doug Ford announced sweeping new restrictions in Ontario on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the Omicron variant, including closing schools until Jan. 17, banning indoor dining, closing gyms and introducing new capacity limits.

The province has advised people who have symptoms of COVID-19 to assume they have it and stay home. Those people are not being accounted for in the daily case counts.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 26 to Jan. 1): 622.6 (up from 566.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 27 to Jan. 2): 36.3 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.71

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 893,009 (+1,129)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 821,546 (+794)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 296,636 (+28,809)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 8,952 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 8,593 cases on Friday. With COVID-19 testing capacity strained, the actual number of active cases is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health reported 608 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 35,919.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 24 people in Ottawa hospitals on Monday with an active COVID-19 infection, three more than on Sunday.

There are four people in the ICU, unchanged from Sunday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 1

50-59: 1

60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5

80-89: 9 (2 in ICU)

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Sunday's data represents two days worth of figures, as there was no update on New Year's Day.

0-9 years old: 332 new cases (4,1448 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 106 new cases (6,296 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 252 new cases (10,381 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 164 new cases (7,207 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 133 new cases (6,036 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 136 new cases (5,137 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 50 new cases (2,855 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 35 new cases (1,472 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 24 new cases (1,049 total cases)

90+ years old: 11 new cases (608 total cases)

Unknown: Two cases removed (six cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,715

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 268

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 15,391

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 242 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 165 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 78 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 101 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 99 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Garderie Providence Services de Garde Agréés en Centre (Dec. 16)

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Dec. 17)

Fallingbrook Licenced Childcare (Dec. 18)

Borden Farm Licenced Childcare (Dec. 20)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Geneviève (Dec. 20)

MIFO Services de Garde Agréés en Centre - Chapel Hill (Dec. 20)

École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais (Dec. 21)

École secondaire catholique Pierre-Savard (Dec. 21)

École secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde (Dec. 21)

Steve MacLean Public School (Dec. 21)

École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes (Dec. 22)

Andrew Fleck Licenced home childcare - Orleans (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique l'Étoile de l'Est (Dec. 23)

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Dec. 23)

Portia Licenced Childcare - Kanata (Dec. 23)

Churchill Carling Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Dow's Lake Licenced Childcare (Dec. 24)

Montessori by Brightpath Licenced Childcare (Dec. 25)

Forest Valley Program Licenced Childcare (Dec. 26)

Portia Learning Centre – Licensed Centre-Based Child Care (Dec. 28)

Camp A-29425 (Dec. 28)

Centre Parascolaire Alpha - Licenced Centre-based Child Care (Dec. 31)

Health care and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: