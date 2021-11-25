One new COVID-19 related death, 22 new cases reported in N.S.

Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 22 new cases of the virus on Thursday November 25, 2021.

Twenty-four of the provinces’ previously reported cases are now considered resolved, there are currently 169 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

The province says a man in his 70s in Central Zone has died.

"I am saddened to hear about the loss of another Nova Scotian today, especially as we are nearing what is supposed to be a joyful time of year," said Premier Tim Houston. "I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and friends grieving. Please get fully vaccinated if you haven't done so yet and do everything you can to help make sure not one more Nova Scotian has to mourn the loss of a loved one as a result of COVID-19."

The province says there are 16 new cases in Central Zone, five cases in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone, with evidence of community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,778 tests onWednesday.

Since August 1st, there have been 2,245 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia and 14 deaths. Of those cases,2,062 have recovered.

There is currently 17 in hospital due to COVID-19, with five the intensive care unit.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 14 active cases

Central Zone: 98 active cases

Northern Zone: 53 active cases

Eastern Zone: 4 active cases

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboardprovides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Wednesday, 1,625,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 788,242 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 15,021 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert appis available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: