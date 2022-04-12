One new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death in the capital while the hospitalization rate holds steady.

OPH data show 766 residents have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 fell slightly to 16 from 17 on Monday. There is one resident in intensive care because of an active infection.

The news comes one day after the province’s chief medical officer of health said he would strongly encourage mask use but had no plans to bring back any mandate. He did suggest, however, that the planned end of the mask mandate for hospitals, long-term care homes and public transit later this month is under review. Ontario also announced new access for antiviral treatments for people affected by COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 50 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients

Montfort Hospital: Nine patients

CHEO: Five patients

The viral signal in the city’s wastewater continues its meteoric rise.

One of the scientists involved in the project, Tyson Graber, said on Twitter Tuesday evening that updated wastewater figures would be available Wednesday. The most recent data is from April 7.

"Site will be updated Wednesday with data points from over the weekend. The signal has not peaked. There will also be a data correction. More information to follow Wednesday," Graber tweeted.

He added the signal is currently about three times the signal observed during the peak of the first omicron wave.

OPH reported 109 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

There are five new outbreaks in the city’s long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals or other congregate settings, bringing the total to 41.

Ontario heath officials are reporting 1,366 people across the province are currently in hospital with COVID-19, marking a total count not seen since February. There are 190 people in intensive care. The province reported four new deaths on Tuesday, all of which were directly caused by COVID-19, according to provincial data.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 4 to 10): 119.5 (down from 119.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 10): 19.0 per cent

Known active cases: 1,762 (-95)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034 (+184)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368 (+696)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136 (+2,584)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 21 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 38 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

7 hospital units

16 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.