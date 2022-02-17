One new COVID-19 related death reported in N.B. Thursday; hospitalizations decrease

New Brunswick reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Thursday and another drop in hospitalizations.

According to the province's online dashboard, the death involves:

a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

To date, New Brunswick has announced 297 deaths related to COVID-19.

The province also reported 79 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday – a decrease of 10 people since Wednesday.

Of those in hospital, 39 were admitted due to COVID-19, while 40 were admitted for other reasons, but either tested positive on admission, or tested positive while in hospital.

On Thursday, five people were on ventilators in New Brunswick and nine people were in intensive care.

NEW CASES

The province reported 321 new positive cases from PCR tests on Thursday.

The regional breakdown of those cases is as follows:

109 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

66 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

62 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

27 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

10 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

33 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

14 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 742 additional new cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

Currently, New Brunswick is reporting 3,441 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has reported a total of 33,968 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged five and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 86.3 per cent have received a second dose, and 48.6 per cent have received their booster shot.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 139 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are 170 workers with Horizon and 53 with Extra Mural – Ambulance New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.