One new COVID-19 related death reported in Ottawa on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health says 62 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died because of the virus.

The woman in her 90s whose death was confirmed on Sunday marks the second death from COVID-19 in Ottawa so far this month.

To date, OPH has reported 29,278 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 595 residents of the city have died since the pandemic began. Another 47 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

The number of known active cases in the city continues to rise. There are two fewer people in the hospital with COVID-19 but the number of ICU patients held steady on Sunday.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 240 cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa. Two people infected with the Delta variant have died.

Four new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at local schools.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 715 new cases of COVID-19 and six more COVID-19 related deaths. Another 708 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 43 new cases, including 28 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 10 in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Public Health Ontario reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 715 cases reported on Sunday, 175 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 540 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Hospital data is not available on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 11 to Sept. 17): 38.0 (up from 35.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 10 to Sept. 16): 3.4 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.04

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 807,493

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 750,766

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 498 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 484 active cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 47 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,185

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, down from 11 people on Saturday.

Seven people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 1 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (2,532 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,840 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (6,605 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (4,505 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,845 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,426 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,018 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,110 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (864 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (530 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 575

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 26 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,729

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,993 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 16.

A total of 3,001 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 28 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 10 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17) NEW

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17) NEW

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17) NEW

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: