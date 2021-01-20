Laurentian University has a second case of COVID-19 on its campus, the school announced Wednesday.

The person has been in quarantine since the first case was announced last week, but the two cases are not linked.

"As always, if Public Health identifies any close contacts of cases, they are in touch with them as soon as possible," said a message on the university's website signed by LU president Robert Haché.

"The university continues to work with Public Health Sudbury & Districts as the health and safety of our community is our top priority."

Staff at the school are now all working from home, Haché said, after some of them were able to start working on campus.

"Fortunately, the way we have adapted our processes over the course of the pandemic have enabled us to transition to remote work more effectively," he said. "For staff and faculty who may have questions regarding on-campus work requirements, please communicate with your supervisor."

Also Wednesday, the health unit announced eight new COVID cases, all in Greater Sudbury. There are now 73 active cases out of 410 total cases since the pandemic began. Six of the new cases are in people younger than 19, while the remainder involve people between the ages of 40-59.

The number of people in hospital at Health Sciences North with COVID has dropped to eight, compared to 11 on Tuesday.