Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the area of Hearst, Hornepayne on Saturday morning and confirmed the individual was exposed through contact with another known case.

The individual is now self-isolating.



There are currently 28 active cases in the PHU district.



This marks the 193 case reported by the health unit since the pandemic began. Yesterday, PHU reported the area’s 10th COVID-19 related death after a resident at Extendicare Kapuskasing died after testing positive for the virus.



The health unit declared an outbreak at the LTC home on Jan. 7. There have since been 19 cases identified in both staff and residents at the facility.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.