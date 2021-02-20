The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the James Bay, Hudson Bay region on Saturday morning.



The PHU said the individual was exposed through contact with another known positive case. The individual is currently self-isolating.



Public health officials will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by the Health Unit, you are not considered a close contact.



There are currently 15 active cases in the PHU service area.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.