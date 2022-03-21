One new COVID death reported by MLHU over the weekend

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one death.

Of the new cases, 57 are from Saturday, as well as the death, 63 are from Sunday and 54 cases were reported Monday.

The MLHU is also reporting six active institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals.

There have been a total of 33,171 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 356 deaths.

London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 159 staff members who have currently reported testing positive for the virus.

There are also 21 inpatients with five or fewer in the ICU and five or fewer in the Children’s Hospital with zero in Paediatric Critical Care.