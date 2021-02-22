The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death and 13 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

A woman in her 70s from the community had died related to the virus.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 373 people.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,784 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,112 people who have recovered.

The WECHU sas 299 cases are considered active.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

1 case is outbreak related

2 cases are close contacts of a confirmed case

2 are related to travel outside North America

2 are considered community acquired

6 cases are still under investigation

There are currently 43 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with five people in the ICU.

There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, two at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

The health unit says 11,381 residents have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses and 1,184 have received their first dose.