One new death, 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death and 253 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 619 people. The latest death was a man in his 70s from the community.
WECHU says out of the new cases:
- 100 were reported on May 6
- 49 were reported on May 7
- 37 were reported on May 8
- 18 were reported on May 9
- 49 were reported on May 10
Windsor-Essex has a total of 200 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
The health unit reports 32 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Thursday, including three cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 44 on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.
22 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS
- 18 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks
- 0 Hospital Unit Outbreaks
- 3 Community Outbreaks
- 1 Workplace Outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 357,352 WEC residents have received at least 1 dose of a vaccine
- 86.6% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 345,907 WEC residents have received a 2nd dose
- 83.8% of WEC residents 5+ have received a 2nd dose
- 196,423 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine
- 51.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received a 3rd dose/booster
- 21,962 WEC residents have received a 4th dose.