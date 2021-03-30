One new death, 28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 403 people.

The person who died was a man in his 60s from a long-term care home.

WECHU is reporting three COVID-19 clusters linked to funerals. There are no details yet on how many cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,837 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,143 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 69 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of 10 from Monday.

