One new death, 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

A woman in her 60s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,644 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,986 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 24 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 7 cases are community acquired
  • 5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

  • 4 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 4 community outbreaks
  • 4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 325,849 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 15,499 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 310,350 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 5,752 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select populations.
  • A total of 641,951 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 85.9% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 81.8% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
