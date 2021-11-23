One new death, 38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.
A man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 469 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,310 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,501 people who have recovered.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 15 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 7 workplace outbreaks
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 15 community outbreaks
- 7 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 7 cases are community acquired
- 4 cases are outbreak related
- 1 case is travel related
- 11 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 328,926 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,298 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 315,628 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 15,268 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 659,822 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.