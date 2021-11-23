One new death, 38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.

A man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 469 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,310 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,501 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 15 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated and six are fully vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated and two fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

7 workplace outbreaks

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

15 community outbreaks

7 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

7 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

11 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED