One new death, 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one new death, 152 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 55 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

One man in his 80s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 598 people.

Windsor-Essex has 382 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 55 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is a decrease from Monday, when WECHU reported 61 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

19 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

12 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

4 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED